Pakistan Railways Lahore houses' allotment lists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore division has made available online the priority list of Railways houses and quarters for allotment, to maintain transparency in the process.

According to a PR spokesperson on Wednesday, the initiative has been taken on the orders of PR Lahore Divisional Superintendent M Hanif Gill.

The lists have been prepared transparently in line with the applications of the employees for allotment of residences. These lists have been made available online according to the departments, class and category of employees.

The decision was taken after some complaints were made at an open kutchehri, conducted by the PR Superintendent.