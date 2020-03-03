Pakistan Railways launches virus awareness campaign

Following the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan Railways (PR), Sukkur Railways on Tuesday started awareness campaign regarding coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Following the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan Railways (PR), Sukkur Railways on Tuesday started awareness campaign regarding coronavirus.

In this connection, the Divisional Superintend (DS) Sukkur chaired an important meeting at his office and directed the officials to start an awareness campaign and take precautionary measures as annually 70 million passengers travel by trains in Pakistan.