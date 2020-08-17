UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Lease Out 15,172 Acres Land For Various Purposes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:49 PM

Pakistan Railways has leased out around 15,172 acres land for various purposes across the country whereas 3,330 acres land was under encroachment of different government departments and individuals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has leased out around 15,172 acres land for various purposes across the country whereas 3,330 acres land was under encroachment of different government departments and individuals.

Pakistan Railways was all set to utilize around 10987 acres of its barren land across the country by executing various projects to earn more revenue for the department.

"The Ministry of Railways has owned 8439 acres barren land in Punjab, 1355 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 263 in Sindh and 880 in Balochistan," sources in the Ministry told APP.

Giving detail, they said the department owned 1,67,690 acres land all over the country, out of which 90,326 was in Punjab, 39,428 in Sindh, 28,228 in Balochistan and 9,708 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sources said Pakistan Railways was using 1,086 acres land for Railway Housing Societies in four provinces and 806 acres land was under the utilization of regular and non-regular 'Katchi Abadis'.

"Pakistan Railways has reserved 12,808 acres land in four provinces for future operational usage including 4364 acres in Punjab, 1800 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 900 acres in Sindh and 5744 acres in Balochistan," they added.

