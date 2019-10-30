Pakistan Railways make special security arrangements for Tablighi Ijtema

The Pakistan Railways police have made special security arrangements in the special trains, being operated to facilitate the participants of Tablighi Ijtema, Raiwind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways police have made special security arrangements in the special trains, being operated to facilitate the participants of Tablighi Ijtema, Raiwind.

According to PR police spokesman on Wednesday, strict security arrangements have been made in trains and at the railway stations on the direction of IG Railways Wajid Zia.

All SPs have been directed to ensure foolproof security in special trains in their concerned railway divisions.

It has also been directed to deploy good number of patrolling police in the trains.

SP railway police Lahore has been directed to remain present at Raiwind railway station and himself monitor the security arrangements.

Traffic police have also been appointed to control the traffic around the Raiwind railway station.