Pakistan Railways makes special security arrangements for Tableeghi Ijtema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways police have made special security arrangements in trains being operated to facilitate the participants in Tableeghi Ijtema at Raiwind

The spokesman of PR police told on Saturday that strict security arrangements had been made in trains and at railway stations on the directions of IG Wajid Zia.

All SPs have been directed to ensure foolproof security in special trains at their railway divisions concerned. Deployment of good number of patrolling police in trains have also been made.

The SP Railway Police Lahore had been directed to remain present at Raiwind railway station and himself monitor security arrangements.

Traffic police have also been appointed to control traffic around the Raiwind railway station.