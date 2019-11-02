UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways Makes Special Security Arrangements For Tableeghi Ijtema

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:35 PM

Pakistan Railways makes special security arrangements for Tableeghi Ijtema

The Pakistan Railways police have made special security arrangements in trains being operated to facilitate the participants in Tableeghi Ijtema at Raiwind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways police have made special security arrangements in trains being operated to facilitate the participants in Tableeghi Ijtema at Raiwind.

The spokesman of PR police told on Saturday that strict security arrangements had been made in trains and at railway stations on the directions of IG Wajid Zia.

All SPs have been directed to ensure foolproof security in special trains at their railway divisions concerned. Deployment of good number of patrolling police in trains have also been made.

The SP Railway Police Lahore had been directed to remain present at Raiwind railway station and himself monitor security arrangements.

Traffic police have also been appointed to control traffic around the Raiwind railway station.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Raiwind Police Traffic All

Recent Stories

Sindh University conducts pre-entrance test for ba ..

6 minutes ago

Over 8 lakh kids to be administered polio vaccine ..

6 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic Opens Extra Office for S ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of Royal TV c ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council executive director promises qu ..

14 minutes ago

Environment-friendly shopping bags distributed amo ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.