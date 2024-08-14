Pakistan Railways Marks Special Celebration On 78th Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 12:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) In line with nationwide festivities, Pakistan Railways organized a special celebration on the occasion of the country's 78th Independence Day. The main ceremony took place on Wednesday morning within the premises of the Railways headquarters, reflecting the patriotic spirit seen across the country.
The event was led by Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways,Aamir Ali Baloch, who hoisted the national flag, marking the start of the celebrations. Senior officials, including principal and deputy principal officers, were in attendance, demonstrating their commitment to the nation and the department.
As part of the green initiative,CEO Aamir Ali Baloch also planted a tree within the headquarters’ premises, symbolizing growth and a greener future for Pakistan.
Prayers were then offered, seeking the progress and prosperity of the Railway Department and the overall security of the nation.
Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, the Railway Police Band performed a series of national tunes, showcasing their musical prowess and dedication to the country’s heritage.
Following the ceremony, the CEO conducted an inspection of the headquarters' control office, where he reviewed the schedule of train arrivals and departures, ensuring the smooth functioning of services during this significant day.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days8 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st11 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest11 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production11 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2011 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children11 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago