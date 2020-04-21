UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways May Resume Train Service From April 25; Minister Hints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:19 PM

Pakistan Railways may resume train service from April 25; minister hints

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Tuesday said Pakistan Railways may resume its train service from April 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Tuesday said Pakistan Railways may resume its train service from April 25.

Talking to media after visiting quarantine centre, established at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU), he said Pakistan Railways might run limited trains by maintaining social distancing among the passengers and keeping them in isolation from April 25 to May 1.

The railways minister said a unanimous strategy was required under the current circumstances.

He said the provision of relief to the people, affected by the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, was government's top priority.

He said unfortunately six patients lost their lives due to coronavirus in the district, adding out of 190 patients who were admitted in different hospitals 55 patients recovered and had been discharged.

"We have six ventilators," Sheikh Rashid said while responding to a question about the facilities being extended to the patients suffering from deadly virus.

He said, "Over Rs50.1 million has been donated by the Railways employees in the coronavirus fund."He also urged Sindh government to release the violators of Section 144.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rashid Rawalpindi April May Media From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global concern about the spread of the Coronavirus ..

6 minutes ago

Rs 14mln released to pay salaries to civil defence ..

1 minute ago

Hassan Reza appointed as new CPO Multan

1 minute ago

Six gamblers arrested in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Libya's GNA Considers Talks on Ceasefire 'Waste of ..

1 minute ago

EU to Require $1.7 Trillion to Salvage Economy Aft ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.