Pakistan Railways may resume train service from April 25; minister hints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Tuesday said Pakistan Railways may resume its train service from April 25.

Talking to media after visiting quarantine centre, established at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU), he said Pakistan Railways might run limited trains by maintaining social distancing among the passengers and keeping them in isolation from April 25 to May 1.

The railways minister said a unanimous strategy was required under the current circumstances.

He said the provision of relief to the people, affected by the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, was government's top priority.

He said unfortunately six patients lost their lives due to coronavirus in the district, adding out of 190 patients who were admitted in different hospitals 55 patients recovered and had been discharged.

"We have six ventilators," Sheikh Rashid said while responding to a question about the facilities being extended to the patients suffering from deadly virus.

He said, "Over Rs50.1 million has been donated by the Railways employees in the coronavirus fund."He also urged Sindh government to release the violators of Section 144.