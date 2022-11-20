UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Mulls To Restore Closed Sections In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan Railways mulls to restore closed sections in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways is planning to restore all the closed sections in Balochistan province which could not only generate revenue for the department but also facilitate the masses.

"The decision will facilitate the local people of the province and also boost the business activities for the small business owners," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had also taken a keen interest in this regard and asked the concerned official of the department to make a plan for restoration of different sections to generate income in the province.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways had also planned to start rehabilitation work of a 33-kilometer track through sleeper renewal between Quetta-Bostan and Quetta-Chaman section.

"The track will not only facilitate the passengers but also connect three major cities of the province," he said.

He said railway network in Balochistan province mainly consisted of Quetta Division having Dera Allah Yar-Sibi-Quetta, Quetta-Chaman, Sibi-Khost, Spezend-Dalbandin-Taftan, Bostan-Zhob which were closed for the last 15 years.

The official said there were two passenger trains Jaffer Express (40Up, 39 Down) and Chaman Passenger (349Up, 350 Down) operating in Balochistan while no stations had been closed during the last 15 years in Quetta division.

He said the overall length of the railway track in Balochistan was 1,470.36 kilometers including the closed Bostan-Zhob section.

"Most of the track is more than 100 years old and on certain stretches, engineering speed restrictions have been imposed due to deferred maintenance and owing to resource constraints," he said, adding that the routine maintenance of track was being carried out with available resources.

To improve railway services in Balochistan, he said, the department was taking several steps like approval of PC-I for the track's rehabilitation and the rehabilitation of another 100-km track between Ahmedwal Dalbadin on Quetta-Taftan section.

The official said that rehabilitation work of track between Nokundi Kohi-Taftan on Quetta-Taftan section while 160.024 kilometers track between Bostan-Chaman on Quetta-Chaman section would be carried out.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Business Khawaja Saad Rafique Chaman All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

8 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

22 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

24 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.