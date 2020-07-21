UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Multan Retrieves Grabbed Land Worth Rs 100 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:17 PM

Pakistan Railways Multan division retrieved its land worth Rs 100 millions from grabbers during last two months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan division retrieved its land worth Rs 100 millions from grabbers during last two months.

According to official sources, deputy director railways property and land Sadaf Iqbal conducted raids in Multan, Burewala, Lodhran, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Sher Shah, Shor Kot, Shaheenabad and Bhakkar.

She retrieved 1.51 acres during June and 1.77 acres in the ongoing month of July. The total cost of the retrieved land is about Rs 100 millions, stated official sources.

