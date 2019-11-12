Pakistan Railways Multan station enhances security

Pakistan Railways Multan station administration has enhanced security following a fire incident in three bogies of Tezgam train near Liaqatpur city in Rahim Yar Khan district, killing over 74 passengers last month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Railways Multan station administration has enhanced security following a fire incident in three bogies of Tezgam train near Liaqatpur city in Rahim Yar Khan district, killing over 74 passengers last month.

Divisional Commercial Officer Nabeela Ashraf told APP that the department had improved security in the aftermath of Tezgam inferno.

She said now no passenger was allowed to start journey without body search, adding the local administration had taken the decision on its own to avoid any untoward incident in future.

PRO Railawys Tasleem said carrying or handling a gas cylinder was already prohibited on trains.

He appealed to passengers to cooperate with the railways administration for making their journey safe.