UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways Multan Station Enhances Security

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:49 PM

Pakistan Railways Multan station enhances security

Pakistan Railways Multan station administration has enhanced security following a fire incident in three bogies of Tezgam train near Liaqatpur city in Rahim Yar Khan district, killing over 74 passengers last month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan station administration has enhanced security following a fire incident in three bogies of Tezgam train near Liaqatpur city in Rahim Yar Khan district, killing over 74 passengers last month.

Divisional Commercial Officer Nabeela Ashraf told APP that the department had improved security in the aftermath of Tezgam inferno.

She said now no passenger was allowed to start journey without body search, adding the local administration had taken the decision on its own to avoid any untoward incident in future.

PRO Railawys Tasleem said carrying or handling a gas cylinder was already prohibited on trains.

He appealed to passengers to cooperate with the railways administration for making their journey safe.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Fire Rahim Yar Khan Gas

Recent Stories

IDF Targets Islamic Jihad Group in Gaza in Retalia ..

1 minute ago

Pirates Attack, Rob Italian Ship in Gulf of Mexico ..

1 minute ago

3 drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

1 minute ago

20 vehicles impounded in Multan

1 minute ago

UrduPoint and Ziff Davis announce Mashable Pakista ..

10 minutes ago

What resistance PM Khan faced while allowing Nawaz ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.