Pakistan Railways Offers Hospital Service For Taftan Border: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :In order to protect the people from coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Railways has offered hospital service for Taftan border.

This was stated by Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while talking to a private tv channel programme.

He said that quarantine facility could be provided at bordering area of Taftan, and for this, an offer has been made to secure the people.

About suspension of train, he said that keeping in view the existing situation of coronavirus in the country, we have decided to suspend the train service for people.

However, he said that freight train would continue plying on track for carrying goods to other parts.

In reply to a question about report on sugar and wheat crisis, he said the Prime Minister was determined to take action against the responsible elements. He made it clear that after April 25, everything would be visible before the public and action on basis of inquiry report could be taken against the criminals.

