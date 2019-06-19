UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Officer Transfer To Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:53 PM

Pakistan Railways officer transfer to Headquarters

Imran Hayat Khan, a BS-19 officer presently was working as Director Operations at Ministry of Railways now posted as Chief Commercial Manager (BS-20) in Pakistan Railways (PR) Headquarters, said Ministry of Railways notification issued here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Imran Hayat Khan, a BS-19 officer presently was working as Director Operations at Ministry of Railways now posted as Chief Commercial Manager (BS-20) in Pakistan Railways (PR) Headquarters, said Ministry of Railways notification issued here.

The ministry transferred and posted him as Chief Commercial Manager in his own pay and scale PR Headquarters vice Agha Waseem Ahmed (BS-20), whose posting orders will follow.

