Pakistan Railways Officer Transfer To Headquarters
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:53 PM
Imran Hayat Khan, a BS-19 officer presently was working as Director Operations at Ministry of Railways now posted as Chief Commercial Manager (BS-20) in Pakistan Railways (PR) Headquarters, said Ministry of Railways notification issued here
The ministry transferred and posted him as Chief Commercial Manager in his own pay and scale PR Headquarters vice Agha Waseem Ahmed (BS-20), whose posting orders will follow.