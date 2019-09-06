Pakistan Railways offices to remain closed on Muharram 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways all reservation offices would remain closed on 10th Muharram Ul Haraam.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, all reservation offices would not work on Tuesday so the passengers have been advised to reserve their seats before September 10.

However, the offices would work according to the schedule from Wednesday.