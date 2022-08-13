Pakistan Railways organises sports festival to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan Independence Day

The Pakistan Railways (PR) Lahore Division has organised sports festival in Burt Institute and Railways Stadium Garhi Shahu here on the 75th (Diamond Jubilee) Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) Lahore Division has organised sports festival in Burt Institute and Railways Stadium Garhi Shahu here on the 75th (Diamond Jubilee) Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations.

Sports competition of Karate, Badminton, Football, Basket Ball & Weight Lifting were organised.

In the opening ceremony, PR Divisional Superintendent, Lahore M Hanif Gull and Divisional Sports Officer Nasir Nazeer were the chief guests.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guests emphasised and advised all the players to work hard in the ground and excel in the sports for the country to project its prosperous image.

The chief guests awarded medals to the winners.