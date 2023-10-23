Pakistan Railways plans cross-border network to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar revealed on Monday that Pakistan Railways has strategic plans to develop a railway network connecting Kohat to Kharlachi, promoting connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During a meeting with French Ambassador Nicolas Galey, the minister expressed that the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway M-6 also represents a compelling investment prospect for France. Pakistan National Shipping Corporation is actively broadening its scope, providing further investment avenues.

The caretaker minister, Tatar, noted that the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is undergoing expansion, offering extensive investment possibilities, including opportunities for French investors.

The French ambassador highlighted the longstanding history of relations and cooperation between France and Pakistan. He also mentioned the interest of French investors in Pakistani projects, emphasizing the diverse investment possibilities available for French investors in Pakistan.

Tarar said Pakistan has maintained a democratic government since 2008, and its future holds great potential. Alstom, the French transport company, is solidifying its long-term presence in Pakistan, marking a significant move towards expanded investments.

Ambassador Nicolas Gillie conveyed his intent to boost French investments and inject substantial capital into Pakistan.