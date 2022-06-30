Pakistan Railways Police find no evidence of sexual assault in moving train

The Pakistan Railways has found no evidence of any kind of sexual assault attempt with woman complainant in the moving train Sir Syed Express

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has found no evidence of any kind of sexual assault attempt with woman complainant in the moving train Sir Syed Express.

According to the PR sources on Thursday, the complainant called on emergency number 15 on departure of the train from Khanewal that she was assaulted by the private staff of the train contractor when she was travelling from Rohri to Rawalpindi.

The PR Police immediately provided security to the woman under the protection of lady constables and arrested two members of the private company.

The PR Police shifted the woman to Faisalabad Railway police station.

On investigation, the passengers of the train refused to see any kind of the incident and informed that the woman was roaming in the train freely. The train washrooms and the spot indicated by the woman was checked and no evidence was found. The police also found no evidence of rape in the initial medical examination report of the woman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman boarded the train from Rohri without ticket for Rawalpindi. The train is being operated under contract with a private firm Raas Logestics.