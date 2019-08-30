Pakistan Railways Police hold rally in support of IoK

Pakistan Railways Police on Friday arranged a rally to show solidarity to Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways Police on Friday arranged a rally to show solidarity to Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

A rally led by PR Police DIG Operations Azhar Rashid Khan was organised which started from PR Central Police Office to the Railway Police Lines.

An event was also organised to express solidarity with Kahmiris which condemned Indian government and its atrocities.

The Participants of the rally were holding flags of Pakistan and Kashmir as well as raising slogans against India.

The PR Police band expressed unity with Kashmiris by playing anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir at the PR Police Lines.

Railway Police officials opted silence for 30 minutes to protest against Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.