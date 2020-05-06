UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Police IG For Foolproof Security Arrangements For Train Operation After Lockdown

Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Pakistan Railways Police IG for foolproof security arrangements for train operation after lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has ordered the officials to ensure foolproof security measures for expected restoration of train operation across the country after coronavirus lockdown.

Chairing a meeting at the PRP central office here on Wednesday, he reviewed the security arrangements in all railway divisions and asked the concerned SPs to remain in contact with district police officers for complete security arrangements of trains and railway stations.

He directed the officers to specially focus on the welfare of police staff and asked to form a comprehensive welfare policy in this regard.

He said that facilities in the Railway Police Training School Walton should beincreased and special refresher courses for improvement in investigation standardsshould be introduced in the school.

