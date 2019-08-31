Pakistan Railways police make foolproof security arrangements in Muharram

The Pakistan Railways Police has made foolproof security arrangements at railway stations, trains and other sensitive places for safety of passengers during Muharram

According to the PRP sources on Saturday, PRP DIG Operations Azhar Rashid Khan has formulated a comprehensive security plan for Muharram on the directions of IG Wajid Zia and issued orders to SPs of all railway divisions to ensure foolproof security arrangements at Mosques and Imam Bargahs of their areas.

All SPs have been directed to deploy the maximum officials during Majalis and processions while officers would also visit Imambargahs and Mosques.

In this regard, police commandoes will be deployed at important places while PR officers would remain in touch with the local district police officers.