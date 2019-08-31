UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Police Make Foolproof Security Arrangements In Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:41 PM

The Pakistan Railways Police has made foolproof security arrangements at railway stations, trains and other sensitive places for safety of passengers during Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police has made foolproof security arrangements at railway stations, trains and other sensitive places for safety of passengers during Muharram.

According to the PRP sources on Saturday, PRP DIG Operations Azhar Rashid Khan has formulated a comprehensive security plan for Muharram on the directions of IG Wajid Zia and issued orders to SPs of all railway divisions to ensure foolproof security arrangements at Mosques and Imam Bargahs of their areas.

All SPs have been directed to deploy the maximum officials during Majalis and processions while officers would also visit Imambargahs and Mosques.

In this regard, police commandoes will be deployed at important places while PR officers would remain in touch with the local district police officers.

