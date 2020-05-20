Pakistan Railways Police make strict security arrangements, helping passengers

Pakistan Railways Police have made special security arrangements on the restoration of train operation across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Police have made special security arrangements on the restoration of train operation across the country.

PRP sources said here on Wednesday the PRP Help Centres were also actively facilitating the passengers at big railway stations.

The police were providing all out support especially wheelchairs to elderly and disabled passengers from the help centers.

The PRP were also providing potable water bottles to passengers in hot weather during travelling.

In his message, PRP IG Arif Nawaz Khan said that serving thepeople was the responsibility of police and the PRP were workingto promote the culture of people friendly policing in the country.