Pakistan Railways Police menial staff given Rs 3,000 per head grant

The Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) administration has issued an additional grant of Rs 3,000 each for its menial staff on the directions of Acting IG Azhar Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) administration has issued an additional grant of Rs 3,000 each for its menial staff on the directions of Acting IG Azhar Rashid.

According to the PRP notification, issued by the PRP Central Office to all divisions of Railways on Wednesday, the additional grant had been deposited to the accounts from the PRP Welfare Fund along with the salaries of the previous month, issued on April 1.

The additional amount has been given to the staff of grade 1 to 4 including langries, qasids, naib qasids, mashkis, malies and sweepers so that they could buy additional food for their families during lockdown period.