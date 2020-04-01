UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways Police Menial Staff Given Rs 3,000 Per Head Grant

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:55 PM

Pakistan Railways Police menial staff given Rs 3,000 per head grant

The Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) administration has issued an additional grant of Rs 3,000 each for its menial staff on the directions of Acting IG Azhar Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) administration has issued an additional grant of Rs 3,000 each for its menial staff on the directions of Acting IG Azhar Rashid.

According to the PRP notification, issued by the PRP Central Office to all divisions of Railways on Wednesday, the additional grant had been deposited to the accounts from the PRP Welfare Fund along with the salaries of the previous month, issued on April 1.

The additional amount has been given to the staff of grade 1 to 4 including langries, qasids, naib qasids, mashkis, malies and sweepers so that they could buy additional food for their families during lockdown period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Rashid Buy April All From

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank discusses the implementation of t ..

16 minutes ago

25 trains arrive,depart from Hyderabad to facilita ..

15 seconds ago

Govt stands with virus patients in hour of difficu ..

17 seconds ago

Ulemas agree not to hold joint prayer of more than ..

19 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Karak constitutes Control & Co ..

20 seconds ago

Japan Adds 49 Countries to Entry Ban Amid COVID-19 ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.