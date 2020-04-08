Pakistan Railways police starts strict monitoring of track

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has ordered strict monitoring of the track during the suspension of passenger trains to avoid any untoward incident besides any illegal activity.

According to the PR sources on Wednesday, the decision has been taken by the PR after a viral video in which a man Saleem of Sahiwal could be seen to attempt suicide by lying at the track under a moving goods train.

The PR police has started investigation under an FIR registered at the Raiwind police station on the direction of PRP IG Azhar Rashid who was ordered by Chairman Railways Habibur Rehman Gilani to intervene in the matter.

The PRP IG has also ordered that all SPs to ensure security of the track and provide all out support to the district police to avoid trespassing on the track.