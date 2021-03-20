UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Police To Make Foolproof Security Arrangements On Pakistan Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:22 PM

Pakistan Railways police to make foolproof security arrangements on Pakistan Day

Pakistan Railways Police will make foolproof security arrangements on Pakistan Day (March 23)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Police will make foolproof security arrangements on Pakistan Day (March 23).

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, DIG Operations directed all divisional police officers to ensure strict security measures for the protection of passengers and railway properties.

On the direction of DIG, security has been beefed up at railway stations, railway properties andin trains.

