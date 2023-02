Pakistan Railways (PR) recovers over Rs 10 mln from leased property in January

Pakistan Railways (PR) has recovered Rs 10.6 million from leased shops, quarters and plots in last month from Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) has recovered Rs 10.6 million from leased shops, quarters and plots in last month from Multan division.

A PR spokesperson said on Wednesday that Divisional Engineer (DE), Nasir Hanif took back Rs 10.6 million under recovery head of leased property from Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Samasatha and Pakpatan in January.

He stated that DS Hammad Hassan appreciated DE and his team for recovery.