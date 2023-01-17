UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways (PR) Retrieves 2 Kanal Land From Grabbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Pakistan Railways (PR) retrieves 2 kanal land from grabbers

Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan Division retrieved land worth Rs 14 million from land grabbers after conducting operations in Mian Channu

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan Division retrieved land worth Rs 14 million from land grabbers after conducting operations in Mian Channu.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Property Land, Ghulam Muhammad, a team conducted an operation and got two kanal a piece of state�land�vacated from the�land�grabbers near�Railway Crossing no 236, official sources said.

Ghulam Muhammad has sent the report to the divisional superintendent of railways Multan Hammad Hassan Mirza.

According to DD Property�Land, the crackdown targeting elements illegally occupying Railways�land�would continue unhindered in days to come too.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan From Million

Recent Stories

PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accu ..

PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accusations’ against Babar Azam

14 minutes ago
 AJK Cabinet rolls back price hike, orders to regul ..

AJK Cabinet rolls back price hike, orders to regularize govt. employees

38 seconds ago
 Revocation of IIOJK status must for talks with Ind ..

Revocation of IIOJK status must for talks with India: Prime Minister's Special R ..

39 seconds ago
 TMA Abbottabad seals three illegal bus stands in Q ..

TMA Abbottabad seals three illegal bus stands in Qalandar Abad

41 seconds ago
 BISE revises SSC annual examination fee schedule

BISE revises SSC annual examination fee schedule

43 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed launches COP28 UAE logo reflect ..

Abdullah bin Zayed launches COP28 UAE logo reflecting ‘One World’ concept

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.