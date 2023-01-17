Pakistan Railways (PR) retrieves 2 kanal land from grabbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan Division retrieved land worth Rs 14 million from land grabbers after conducting operations in Mian Channu.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Property Land, Ghulam Muhammad, a team conducted an operation and got two kanal a piece of state�land�vacated from the�land�grabbers near�Railway Crossing no 236, official sources said.

Ghulam Muhammad has sent the report to the divisional superintendent of railways Multan Hammad Hassan Mirza.

According to DD Property�Land, the crackdown targeting elements illegally occupying Railways�land�would continue unhindered in days to come too.