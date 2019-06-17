UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division Earns Over Rs 2927.181 Mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ):With continuous efforts and hard work of the railways management, officers and workers, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division earned over Rs 2927.181 million up to May 31 during current financial year.

Talking to APP Division Commercial Officer (DCO) Rawalpindi Hamid Farooq Qureshi informed that the division achieved 106.90 percent against the target of Rs 2738.285 set for 2018-19 financial year.

He said the management on the directives of the Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had taken so many initiatives to improve the revenue collection of Pakistan Railways.

To a question, he said, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division earned over Rs 394.051 million through E-Ticketing facility during 2018-19 while the division earned over Rs 173.787 million revenue from E-Ticketing during 2017-18.

To another question, the DCO informed that nearly three-year back the facility was re-launched in an effort to facilitate the passengers in booking their seats from anywhere in the country.

Initially, the online system was introduced for the railways flagship train 'Green Line Express', besides five rail cars.

The E-ticketing facility is now available here for all passenger trains, he said adding, the online booking system has not only ended black marketing of tickets but also improved PR's accounting system.

The PRs re-launched the E-ticketing system in collaboration with United Bank Limited. The passengers can pay for their tickets online via credit or debit cards, online bank transfers or micro transactions like UBL Omni, Easypaisa or Mobicash, he added.

With the digital ticketing system the passengers can book and pay for tickets from the comfort of their home by using computers or mobile phones, he said.

Moreover, the digital system has increased the seat capitalization for the railways and decrease chances of corruption. Everything is being handled electronically so tickets can be booked quickly and efficiently with no human interaction, he replied to a question.

The division also completed a number of projects to improve security, upgrade its system and facilitate the passengers, he added.

