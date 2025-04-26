Pakistan Railways Reclaims 168 Acres Of Land
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Railways successfully reclaimed 168.25 acres of land through extensive anti-encroachment operations across the country on the special instructions of Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.
According to the PR spokesperson on Saturday, the operations were conducted between April 1 and April 25, 2025, with the Karachi Division recording the largest recovery of 147.94 acres. The Sukkur Division followed, where 9.28 acres of land were retrieved.
Furthermore, 4.49 acres were reclaimed in the Multan Division, 3.53 acres in the Lahore Division, and 1.
42 acres in the Rawalpindi Division. Additional recoveries included 1.09 acres from the Peshawar Division, 0.48 acres from the Quetta Division, and 0.01 acre from the Mughalpura Division.
The reclaimed land comprises a mix of commercial, residential, and agricultural properties.
The spokesperson stated that the department has intensified its anti-encroachment efforts to ensure the complete elimination of illegal occupations on government land. These actions are part of broader efforts to strengthen Pakistan Railways' assets and improve its operational efficiency.
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM praises security forces for killing 6 khawarij in Bannu7 minutes ago
-
Goods worth Rs. 15m reduced to ashes in fire7 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam Attack: Indian public, govt officials raise questions over intelligence failure7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways reclaims 168 acres of land7 minutes ago
-
ICHR-25 opens with global experts uniting for healthcare innovation7 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt declares May 01 as public holiday7 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather predicted for Sindh7 minutes ago
-
DC inspects rural health centres7 minutes ago
-
Conference on 'Seventy Years After Bandung: The Struggle Continues' discuss past, present challenges7 minutes ago
-
Shutter down strike observed in Bahawalpur17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects public service facilities in Bhalwal17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits MC, reviews anti-encroachment drive27 minutes ago