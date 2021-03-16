UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways Reconnects Groyne Yard With Kaemari Track

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Pakistan Railways reconnects Groyne Yard with Kaemari track

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :In a bid to enhance its container handling capacity from Karachi Port, Pakistan Railways will start up-country shipment from Groyne Yard of SAP Terminal.

Track connectivity of rehabilitated Groyne Yard with old Kaemari line has been accomplished with a light engine trial run between Groyne Yard and Dawood Kanta on Tuesday while requisite engineering certificate has also been issued accordingly.

The divisional Superintendent Karachi, Muhammad Hanif Gul informed that rehabilitation of the yard located in the premises of South Asia Pacific Terminal (SAPT) would ensue marked efficacy in handling the department's container trains and traffic.

"All the minor repair and rehabilitation works along with the trial run have been concluded and the Up country transshipment from the yard will be commenced soon" he remarked.

He said, a functional Groyne yard will be highly beneficial as efficient freight service from the yard would scale up the freight earnings of the Pakistan Railways.

