Pakistan Railways Recovers Rs 16.1mln During January

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 08:28 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan Division have recovered Rs 16.1 million during the last month of January under the encroachment and recovery program.

In line with special directives of DS Railways Hammad Hassan Mirza, the railway teams under the supervision of Divisional Engineer Chaudhry Nasir Hanif launched a crackdown against encroachment in the limits of the railway division.

They recovered the amount through the payment of leased plots, rented shops, and residential quarters during the last month.

DS Hammad Hassan Mirza lauded the team and directed them to continue the crackdown against grabbers and also for the recovery in order to improve the income of the department.

