Pakistan Railways Redressed 99% Complaints Lodged On Citizen Portal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan Railways redressed 99% complaints lodged on Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways was ranked among the top ten performing Federal departments on the Pakistan Citizen Portal as 99 percent of the public complaints lodged against it on the portal were redressed successfully.

Talking to APP, an official of the Citizen Portal said Pakistan Railways was ranked eighth among all federal departments and divisions on the basis of its performance and public facilitation in terms of redressing queries and complaints registered at the portal.

"Pakistan Railways has set a record of 99 percent redressal of complaints (pertaining to it) lodged on the Citizen Complaints Portal," he added.

The official also mentioned that 36,590 complaints regarding Pakistan Railways were received on the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal in the last two years. Around 36,191 were adequately redressed and only 399 complaints were in process, he added.

