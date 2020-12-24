UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways Redressed 99 Percent Complaints On Citizen Portal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan Railways redressed 99 percent complaints on Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways on Thursday was ranked among the top ten performing Federal departments on Citizen Complaints Portal as 99 percent of the public complaints were redressed successfully by the department.

Talking to APP, an official of the Citizen Portal said Pakistan Railways was ranked eighth among all federal departments and divisions on the basis of its performance and public facilitation in terms of redressing queries and complaints registered at the portal.

"Pakistan Railways has set a record of 99 percent redress on Citizen Complaints Portal," he added.

The official also mentioned that as many as 36,590 complaints regarding Pakistan Railways were received on the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal in the past two years.

Around 36,191 out of the total complaints were adequately redressed after which only 399 complaints were in process for which paperwork was issued for immediate resolution, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister All Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

16 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

22 minutes ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

53 minutes ago

Ehsaas Waseela-e-Taleem Digital initiative expande ..

44 seconds ago

Bursk Yilmaz gives Lille 3 points over Montpellie ..

46 seconds ago

PML MNAs asked to verify their resignations

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.