Pakistan Railways Redresses 99 Percent Complaints On Citizen Portal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan Railways redresses 99 percent complaints on Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways on Thursday was ranked among the top ten performing Federal departments on Citizen Complaints Portal as 99 percent of the public complaints were redressed successfully by the department.

Talking to APP, an official of the Citizen Portal said Pakistan Railways was ranked eighth among all federal departments and divisions on the basis of its performance and public facilitation in terms of redressing queries and complaints registered at the portal.

"Pakistan Railways has set a record of 99 percent redress on Citizen Complaints Portal," he added.

The official also mentioned that 36,590 complaints regarding Pakistan Railways were received on the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal in the last two years.

Around 36,191 out of the total complaints, were adequately redressed and only 399 complaints were in process, adding paperwork was issued for immediate resolution, he added.

