Pakistan Railways Rejects Propaganda Video On Chinese Coaches

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan Railways rejects propaganda video on Chinese coaches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Railways on Saturday has strongly rejected a propaganda video circulating on social media regarding the performance of Chinese passenger coaches operating in its trains.

According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson,the coaches imported from China two and a half years ago are functioning excellently.

He emphasized that the premium Green Line train, known for its top-tier services.

The spokesperson clarified that the video being shared online was outdated and was originally made two and a half years ago.

He further stated that to counter the misinformation at that time,the Minister of Railways had already held a press briefing.

Addressing concerns,he added that under the Transfer of Technology agreement,the assembly of new passenger coaches was now being carried out in Pakistan.By 2026,an additional 230 such coaches will be inducted into the railway system.

Furthermore,Pakistan Railways plans to upgrade four to five trains to Green Line standards using these modern coaches,ensuring improved passenger experience and service quality.

