Pakistan Railways restores operation of Ravi Express train

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) on Monday restored the operation of Ravi Express train as per the demand of the people.

According to PR sources here, the train was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah at Nankana Railway station.

Ravi Express Train would depart from Lahore at 3:30 pm for Sherkot and would reach its destination at 10:00 pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that the train was closed due to coronavirus pandemic during March 2020.