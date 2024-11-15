Pakistan Railways Restores Train Service Between Quetta And Other Cities
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Aamir Baloch announced on Friday that the rail connection between Quetta and the rest of the country has been restored. The decision followed security clearance from the relevant authorities after a temporary suspension of services due to a bomb blast at Quetta Railway Station on Saturday, November 9.
The train service resumed with the departure of the Jaffar Express from Quetta to Peshawar on Friday morning. Bolan Mail also departed from Quetta as scheduled.
The suspension of train operations had been implemented as a safety measure following the blast, which caused widespread concern. Railways authorities have assured the public of enhanced security measures to ensure safe travel across the network.
