Pakistan Railways resume train operation from Karachi to Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways resumed train operation from Karachi to Peshawar with a new fare schedule, as water receded at tracks in flood hit areas.

According to official sources, initially five trains have been restored, three from Karachi to Lahore and two from Karachi to Peshawar.

Karachi Express, Karakoram, Pak business, Khyber Mail, and Rehman Baba were allowed to operate.

After resumption of operation, the train's arrival remained late for one to two hours. However, the passengers expressed a sigh of relief. Abdur Rasool, a BZU student stated that he was facing problems due to suspension of trains.