Pakistan Railways Resumes Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Mehran Express

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan Railways resumes Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Mehran Express

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Sunday resumed the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas destined Mehran Express from City Railway Station Karachi.

Member National Assembly Sabir Qaimkhani seen off the passengers of the much-desired public facility.

The 149 Up/150 Down Mehran Express will have a four-and-half hour total journey period for a distance of approximately 250 kilometers between Karachi City and Mirpurkhas, and vice versa, besides having eight enroute stoppages: Cantonment station, Drigh Road, Landhi, Jung Shahi, Kotri, Hyderabad, Tando Jam and Tando Allahyar.

The resumed train comprised of 9 economy class coaches and a brake van having a cumulative passenger carrying capacity of 734 people.

The 149 Up would depart at 3:55 pm from Karachi City station whereas 150 Down would depart at 5 in the morning from Mirpurkhas.

Earlier, during the annual DS Special inspection of Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas section exactly two months back on October 20, the local citizens encircled the Divisional Superintendent Karachi Railways at every station requesting him for early resumption of train service in Mirpurkhas region as road transport fares had drastically soared in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

More Stories From Pakistan

