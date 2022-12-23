Pakistan Railways resumes Pakistan Express service to facilitate passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways on Friday resumed Pakistan Express service to facilitate the passengers.

According to Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division spokesman, Pakistan Railways on the demand of the public had decided to resume the Pakistan Express service from December 23.

He informed that the step was taken on the direction of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The express would run between Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Advance booking for Pakistan Express had also been started, he added.

Keeping in view the convenience of the public, with the economy class coaches, one AC business and two AC standard additional coaches were also attached with Pakistan Express which was discontinued due to devastation caused by monsoon rains and flash floods in recent months.

He informed that Shahjahan Alam, Transportation Officer, Rawalpindi Division and Dr. Naveed Atta Malik, SMO ensured departure of Pakistan Express from Rawalpindi at 6 am today.

Pakistan Express would reach Karachi via Faisalabad, Shorkot, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sadiqabad, Rohri and Hyderabad at 8.40 am on Saturday, he added.

To a question he informed that the seats/berth booking of the train was 100 percent.