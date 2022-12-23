UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Resumes Pakistan Express Service To Facilitate Passengers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan Railways resumes Pakistan Express service to facilitate passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways on Friday resumed Pakistan Express service to facilitate the passengers.

According to Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division spokesman, Pakistan Railways on the demand of the public had decided to resume the Pakistan Express service from December 23.

He informed that the step was taken on the direction of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The express would run between Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Advance booking for Pakistan Express had also been started, he added.

Keeping in view the convenience of the public, with the economy class coaches, one AC business and two AC standard additional coaches were also attached with Pakistan Express which was discontinued due to devastation caused by monsoon rains and flash floods in recent months.

He informed that Shahjahan Alam, Transportation Officer, Rawalpindi Division and Dr. Naveed Atta Malik, SMO ensured departure of Pakistan Express from Rawalpindi at 6 am today.

Pakistan Express would reach Karachi via Faisalabad, Shorkot, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sadiqabad, Rohri and Hyderabad at 8.40 am on Saturday, he added.

To a question he informed that the seats/berth booking of the train was 100 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Faisalabad Business Khawaja Saad Rafique Hyderabad Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Khanewal Rohri December From Rains

Recent Stories

LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab ..

LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab Governor’s de-notification ..

5 minutes ago
 Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

46 minutes ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Kha ..

LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Khan’s disqualification in Thos ..

1 hour ago
 Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

2 hours ago
 JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

2 hours ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.