Pakistan Railways Retrieve 42 Acres Encroached Land

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan Railways retrieve 42 acres encroached land

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :In continuation of the pertinacious land retrieval and anti-encroachment drive initiated by the Pakistan Railways Karachi fewer than two weeks ago, the department has swiftly retrieved its land from a famous cloths' brand in Jumma Goth Karachi.

The retrieved land measures 42 acres and worths billions of rupees, said a news release on Sunday.

The land had been unauthorisedly occupied by a well-known cloths' brand for last 25 years and constructed a warehouse/godown for its commercial purposes. The failure in retrieving that land in the past had resulted in conclusion of departmental action against many officers of Karachi Railways.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak congratulated the officers of Karachi Division and its police for accomplishing that major task. He said that Karachi railways' anti-encroachment and land-retrieval operations would be escalated further owing to categorical directives from the apex court on December 29.

This was the third successful operation by the Railways' during the stern drive initiated on December 22 last year.

