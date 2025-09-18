Pakistan Railways Retrieved Billions Worth Of Land In Major Anti-encroachment Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Railways Peshawar Division has successfully reclaimed land worth billions of rupees from land grabbers in a major anti-encroachment operation, carried out on the directives of Federal Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.
As part of the crackdown, 55 illegally constructed permanent shops—dating back to the 1970s—were demolished. These structures had encroached within a 30-foot radius on both sides of the railway track near Hashtnagri Crossing, Dalazak Road, and Peshawar City Station. The clearance followed the resolution of a long-pending legal battle, which was ultimately decided in favor of Pakistan Railways.
Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi praised the efforts of Divisional Superintendent Peshawar Farman Ghani, Legal consultant Huma Noreen Hassan, and their team for executing the operation efficiently. He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to protecting railway assets, stating:
“Encroachments on railway land will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The zero-tolerance policy will continue with full force.”
Recent Stories
India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments holds 13th meeting
UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, prosperity regionally, globally: N ..
UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan reviews damage, rehabilitation of M-58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways retrieved billions worth of land in major anti-encroachment drive8 minutes ago
-
Mini petrol station sealed8 minutes ago
-
Layyah police bust fake Umrah ticket scam, arrange genuine travel for 28 pilgrims18 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns super tax case till Friday18 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Astronomy Society invites schools to celebrate World Space Week 202518 minutes ago
-
Court seeks arguments on transfer of jail trial18 minutes ago
-
Court to hear Toshakhana-II case on Sep 2218 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab secures Rs. 232m in pending dues for 229 citizens in 3 months28 minutes ago
-
SIUT observes World Patient Safety Day28 minutes ago
-
NMU VC visits flood relief camp, reviews medical facilities38 minutes ago
-
PRCS hosts cycling rally to mark 'Zero Emission Week'38 minutes ago