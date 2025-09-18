Open Menu

Pakistan Railways Retrieved Billions Worth Of Land In Major Anti-encroachment Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan Railways retrieved billions worth of land in major anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Railways Peshawar Division has successfully reclaimed land worth billions of rupees from land grabbers in a major anti-encroachment operation, carried out on the directives of Federal Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.

As part of the crackdown, 55 illegally constructed permanent shops—dating back to the 1970s—were demolished. These structures had encroached within a 30-foot radius on both sides of the railway track near Hashtnagri Crossing, Dalazak Road, and Peshawar City Station. The clearance followed the resolution of a long-pending legal battle, which was ultimately decided in favor of Pakistan Railways.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi praised the efforts of Divisional Superintendent Peshawar Farman Ghani, Legal consultant Huma Noreen Hassan, and their team for executing the operation efficiently. He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to protecting railway assets, stating:

“Encroachments on railway land will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The zero-tolerance policy will continue with full force.”

