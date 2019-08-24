UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Retrieves 208.771 Acre Land In Operation Against Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:03 PM

Pakistan railways while launching a crackdown against encroachments in all four provinces have recovered 208.771 acre land from different government departments and private sector during the last 10 months

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Pakistan railways while launching a crackdown against encroachments in all four provinces have recovered 208.771 acre land from different government departments and private sector during the last 10 months.

Notices have also been issued to those government departments who occupy land in Peshawar division.Operation to recover railway land was launched on February 1st 2012.In 7th phase of this step wise operation, railways have recovered 208.771 acre land including 107.99 acre railway land from different areas of Punjab, 61.539 acre from K-P, 29.52 acre from Sindh and 9.720 from Balochistan.Operation against encroachments upon railway land is stilling continuing .

Your Thoughts and Comments

