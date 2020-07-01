Pakistan Railways retrieves around 180 acres land in eight divisions

Pakistan Railways has retrieved as many as 180.754 acres of its precious land in eight divisions during the anti-encroachment operation conducted during the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has retrieved as many as 180.754 acres of its precious land in eight divisions during the anti-encroachment operation conducted during the last year.

"Regular anti-encroachment operations are being carried out at all railway divisions with assistance of Railway Police and District Administration," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Giving division wise details, he said Pakistan Railways had recovered 36.642 acres in Peshawar Division, 5.257 in Rawalpindi Division, 19.827 in Lahore Division, 0.512 in Mughalpura, 64.565 in Multan Division, 8.357 in Sukkur Division, 39.650 in Karachi Division and 5.367 acres in Quetta Division.

He said the process regarding shifting and rehabilitation of affectees would be supported by Pakistan Railways in all steps which would be taken by Government of Sindh.

"Pakistan Railways has owned 167,690 acres land across the country out of which Punjab has 90,326 acres, Sindh 39,428 acres, Balochistan 28,228 acres and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 9,708 acres," he added.

He said the Geographic Information System (GIS) survey had also been conducted under the project of computerization of railway land records in which all the encroachments and leases etc had been recorded in the Pakistan Railways Land Management Information System (PRLMS) software.

The official said the database was under verification and being compiled.

For the last two years, he said Pakistan Railways has been doing its utmost to get the problem of land encroachment resolved where thousands of acres of land had been occupied for commercial, residential and agriculture purposes.