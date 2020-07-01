UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways Retrieves Around 180 Acres Land In Eight Divisions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:29 AM

Pakistan Railways retrieves around 180 acres land in eight divisions

Pakistan Railways has retrieved as many as 180.754 acres of its precious land in eight divisions during the anti-encroachment operation conducted during the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has retrieved as many as 180.754 acres of its precious land in eight divisions during the anti-encroachment operation conducted during the last year.

"Regular anti-encroachment operations are being carried out at all railway divisions with assistance of Railway Police and District Administration," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Giving division wise details, he said Pakistan Railways had recovered 36.642 acres in Peshawar Division, 5.257 in Rawalpindi Division, 19.827 in Lahore Division, 0.512 in Mughalpura, 64.565 in Multan Division, 8.357 in Sukkur Division, 39.650 in Karachi Division and 5.367 acres in Quetta Division.

He said the process regarding shifting and rehabilitation of affectees would be supported by Pakistan Railways in all steps which would be taken by Government of Sindh.

"Pakistan Railways has owned 167,690 acres land across the country out of which Punjab has 90,326 acres, Sindh 39,428 acres, Balochistan 28,228 acres and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 9,708 acres," he added.

He said the Geographic Information System (GIS) survey had also been conducted under the project of computerization of railway land records in which all the encroachments and leases etc had been recorded in the Pakistan Railways Land Management Information System (PRLMS) software.

The official said the database was under verification and being compiled.

For the last two years, he said Pakistan Railways has been doing its utmost to get the problem of land encroachment resolved where thousands of acres of land had been occupied for commercial, residential and agriculture purposes.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Agriculture Rawalpindi Sukkur All Government

Recent Stories

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

1 hour ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

1 hour ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.