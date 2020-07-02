UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Retrieves Commercial Land From Grabbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways, with the help of PR police, retrieved 15 marlas of commercial land worth Rs 7.5 million from land grabbers in Badami Bagh area, on Thursday.

According to the PR police sources, the land grabbers had constructed shops with bricks and concrete on the occupied land.

A PR team conducted a raid with the help of police and retrieved the land from the grabbers.

The action was taken under a campaign against encroachment on the direction of PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

