Pakistan Railways Retrieves Commercial Land From Squatters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:59 AM

Pakistan Railways retrieved 30-marla commercial land worth Rs 24 million from squatters near Cantt railway station here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways retrieved 30-marla commercial land worth Rs 24 million from squatters near Cantt railway station here on Thursday.

According to PR police, the occupants had constructed shops on the railways land at Gate No.

46 near Cantt station.

On the pointation of land department, the PR team conducted an operation with the help of PR police and retrieved the land.

The action was taken under a campaign against encroachmenton the direction of PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

