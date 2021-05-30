Pakistan Railways retrieves land in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways Karachi, in another post midnight anti-encroachment operation carried out in Hyderabad city, had retrieved a huge swathe of land that had been illegally occupied for more than 12 years.

The department had retrieved land measuring 4.14 kanals along the Hyderabad-Badin road where one petrol pump, one CNG station along with a service station and super mart had been constructed and operating without any permission or entering into an official agreement with the department, said a statement on Sunday.

The operation was a part of Karachi division's "Operation Retrieval of Lands" initiated 5 days ago from Hyderabad city where Karachi Railways had identified a total of eight petrol pumps and CNG stations built illegally over railways' territory.

Since the inception of this operation, the Karachi railways has cumulatively retrieved 7.30 kanals of land and sealed half of the illegitimate oil and gas stations in Hyderabad.

Railways' police had taken the custody of last night's retrieved land and a joint operation and retrieval certificate signed by engineering, land and police officials had been issued accordingly.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati had directed the Karachi division for completely eliminating the installations of Qabza mafia from railways' territory in their division.