Pakistan Railways Retrieves Land Worth Rs 4 Mln From Mafia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways retrieved land worth Rs 4 millions from land grabbers at Pakpattan Railways Station Yard.
According to official sources, Railways officials conducted raid at Pakpattan Railways Station and recovered 4 kanal commercial property.
During the operation, the officials also retrieved pending dues from the owners of shops, given on lease. The total amount of the retrieved land is stated Rs 4 millions. The operation against the land mafia was being conducted on daily basis.