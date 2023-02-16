UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Retrives Commercial Land Worth Rs 20 Mln From Encroachers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has retrieved commercial land worth more than Rs 20 million in two different anti-encroachment operations conducted by the PR Lahore division in Lahore and Faisalabad .

According to the PR Lahore division spokesperson on Thursday , in an operation at Signal Shop Sick-line and surroundings ,encroachments including a 10-marla store were removed and the land was vacated with the help of PR Police.

In another operation at both sides of the track from Faisalabad Railway station to Risalaywala railway station , encroachments have been removed. A large police contingent participated in the operation.The operations were conducted on the orders of PR Lahore Divisional Superintendent M Hanif Gull.

