Pakistan Railways Revises Train Schedule For Winter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 07:07 PM

Pakistan Railways revises train schedule for winter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways has revised train timetable for winter season which will be implemented with effect from October 15.

According to the notification issued here on Saturday, new stoppage have been given to 12 trains in the revised schedule.

The stoppage of four passenger trains at Kotlakhpat and Piplan railway stations have been regularised.

Under the new timetable, 9/Down and 3/Up trains havebeen rescheduled for winter.

