Pakistan Railways screens 2500 to 3000 of its Karachi division workers

The administration of Pakistan Railways, Karachi division, continued with corona virus screening of its employees for second consecutive day at Cantonment as well as City stations here Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The administration of Pakistan Railways, Karachi division, continued with corona virus screening of its employees for second consecutive day at Cantonment as well as City stations here Tuesday .

According to a PR spokesman some 2500 to 3000 were screened during the exercise and that none was tested positive.

Announcing that the process would continue during next few days, he said all PR workers and employees were being screened without any distinction so as to avert possible spread of the infection and also to provide immediate medical assistance to those in need.

