Pakistan Railways seeks help of police to nab thieves

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan division administration Thursday asked police to register an FIR against thieves for cutting fittings from track.

A spokesperson for Railways said that incidents of theft were on the rise in Multan Division.

14 feet rails of main line were stolen a few days ago and the matter was reported online to Kahna Khanewal police station but they did not register FIR so far.

He said, last month two 36 feet long rails which were set up to stop the passers-by were stolen.

He informed that Railways admin got FIR lodged with Kahna police station with great effort but no progress could be made so far for arrest of thieves.

A motorcycle rickshaw and a group of 14 people were involved in the theft, the spokesperson disclosed and added that on the night between 1st and 2 Dec, they again tried to steal at a place 31 km away from Khanewal.

The PR administration again asks the police to recover all the stolen goods and to take action against the thieves for cutting the fittings from the main line under terrorism sections, he concluded.